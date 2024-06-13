Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for June 13th, 2024

Marvel Blade Movie Issues

The Blade movie being made by Marvel is having some problems to get set up. Read more here!

 

Game of Thrones Prequel: 10,000 Ships in production

George RR Martin has teased a prequel is in the works for Game of Thrones. Read more here!

 

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Show

A new show following the story of cadets in the Starfleet coming soon to Paramount+! Read more here!

 

Peacemaker Season 2 new cast

The DC Show is coming back for a second season with a lot of new people in the cast! Read more here!

 

The Boys Season 4 premiere TODAY and then one more season

The Boys fourth season premieres TODAY so go watch it on Prime Video! Also read here for more about the upcoming season 5!

