Geek News on the Radio for June 16th, 2022

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a new game, and a new rap

The game will be a classic 2D beat em’ up game called ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.’ The Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon the Chef joined the soundtrack with their song “We Ain’t Came to Lose.”

Sony’s making a Gran Turismo movie

The movie will be based on the video game of the same name, and it has a release date for August 11th, 2023.

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin is making a One Punch Man movie

The movie is going to be a live action adaptation of the anime and manga series ‘One Punch Man.’

