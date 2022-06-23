Geek News on the Radio for June 23rd, 2022

Enjoy Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness at home

The second movie for Doctor Strange will finally be coming to Disney+ after it’s time spent being on the big screen.

via Marvel

‘Wonder Man’ will be joining the MCU

Wonder Man is one of the lesser known Marvel characters, but he’s getting a series by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest as the lead writer.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Lin announced as the director for One Punch Man

Sony pictures has signed Justin Lin on for their live action film of the popular manga One Punch Man.

via Deadline

A Star Wars X-wing sells for over 2 million

One of the original X-wing models used on set for the filming of Star Wars: A New Hope sold at an auction for $2,375,000.

via IGN

Get ready for your Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation

In a cute little star wars spoof, you can enjoy Palpatine, lord Vader, and Finn’s summer adventures.

via Gamerant