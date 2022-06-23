Geek News on the Radio for June 23rd, 2022

Enjoy Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness at home
The second movie for Doctor Strange will finally be coming to Disney+ after it’s time spent being on the big screen.
‘Wonder Man’ will be joining the MCU
Wonder Man is one of the lesser known Marvel characters, but he’s getting a series by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Guest as the lead writer.
Justin Lin announced as the director for One Punch Man
Sony pictures has signed Justin Lin on for their live action film of the popular manga One Punch Man.
A Star Wars X-wing sells for over 2 million
One of the original X-wing models used on set for the filming of Star Wars: A New Hope sold at an auction for $2,375,000.
Get ready for your Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation
In a cute little star wars spoof, you can enjoy Palpatine, lord Vader, and Finn’s summer adventures.