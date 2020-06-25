Geek News on the Radio for June 25th, 2020

All-New Unsolved Mysteries Coming to Netflix — Watch the Trailer for the Docuseries’ Revival

The iconic docuseries exploring cold cases, paranormal phenomena and more is being revived at Netflix with original creators Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, plus the producers of Stranger Things. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the revival, which teases a slew of all-new mysteries and unexplained events from all over the world. Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Superman: Man of Tomorrow, its next DC Universe Animated Original Movie. According to the synopsis (via IGN), “Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis.” The film’s voice cast includes Darren Criss as Clark Kent and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario plays Lois Lane, Brett Dalton voices Lobo, Ryan Hurst is Parasite, and Ike Amadi is Martian Manhunter. Piotr Michael plays Perry White, Neil Flynn plays Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young is Martha Kent. Cristina Milizia, Eugene Byrd, April Stewart, Cissy Jones, and David Chen round out the voice cast. Chri Palmer directs the film from a script written by Tim Sheridan. Butch Lukic serves as the supervising producer.

Disneyland unions push back against reopening amid pandemic

Unions representing Disneyland workers are pushing back on plans to reopen the theme park next month as cases of coronavirus surge across the country. The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions sent an open letter last week to California Gov. Gavin Newsom that cited health concerns for workers and park guests alike as Disney seeks state clearance to reopen. Disney, which closed its US parks in late March, earlier this month set plans to reopen Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., beginning with the downtown shopping and dining district on July 9. Pending state and local government approvals, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be opening July 17.Disney last week posted a response to the union’s health concerns from Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks chief medical officer, who told guests the parks were taking a “multi-pronged approach” under guidance from government agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘Lucifer’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season At Netflix

It’s official — Netflix has ordered a sixth season of Lucifer, which will be its last. The announcement (you can see it below) acknowledges the fact that the streamer previously renewed the series for a fifth season, which also was billed as final, calling Season 6 “FINAL final.” The news comes almost a month after Deadline reported the series star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character for a sixth season. Netflix started talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama ahead of the fifth season premiere. The rest of the cast and executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed new deals for another season.The series follows Ellis’ Lucifer who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”

‘Cobra Kai’: ‘Karate Kid’ spinoff moves to Netflix; third season coming soon

“Cobra Kai” is getting a platform upgrade, moving from YouTube Premium to Netflix. The first two seasons of the series spinoff of “The Karate Kid” film franchise will be available later this year on the streaming service, with an already filmed Season 3 to follow, Netflix announced Monday. “Cobra Kai,” which features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the roles they first played in the 1984 “Karate Kid” film, picks up three decades after the All Valley Karate Tournament. Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso is struggling without his mentor, Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in the films), and Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence is seeking redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai karate dojo. Martin Kove, another “Karate Kid” alum, plays sensei John Kreese in the series. The departure of “Cobra Kai,” originally part of YouTube Red subscription programming, marks the latest step in YouTube’s departure from scripted series. The third season had been announced before the Netflix deal and Sony had been looking for a new home for the series. “Cobra Kai,” which premiered in 2018 and has received two Emmy nominations, was the platform’s biggest scripted success.

