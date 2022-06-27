Geek News on the Radio for June 27th, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 might be the end of the series

John Williams recently announced his plans to retire. In an interview, he also said that it would be Harrison Ford’s retirement as well.

via IGN

Hollywood companies vow to support their employee’s healthcare after Roe v. Wade ruling

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which severely limits Abortion access, many Hollywood companies including Netflix and Disney.

via Deadline

Check out the new trailer for Solar Opposites Season 3

Next month you can enjoy another 11 episodes of the animated comedy on Hulu.

via Movieweb

The Spy Kids are getting a reboot

The movie hasn’t been titled yet, but it’ll be the 5th in the Spy Kids series.

via Slash Film

Marvel is coming back to Comic-Con

Kevin Feige recently announced that Marvel would be officially returning to the San Diego Comic-con in July.

via Entertainment Weekly

Chris Hemsworth finally fulfills the nude scene of his dreams

According to Chris Hemsworth, the nude seen featuring Thor’s butt has been something that he’s wanted to do ever since he took his shirt off in the original film from 11 yeas ago.

via Cosmopolitan