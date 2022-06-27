Geek News on the Radio for June 27th, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 might be the end of the series
John Williams recently announced his plans to retire. In an interview, he also said that it would be Harrison Ford’s retirement as well.
Hollywood companies vow to support their employee’s healthcare after Roe v. Wade ruling
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which severely limits Abortion access, many Hollywood companies including Netflix and Disney.
Check out the new trailer for Solar Opposites Season 3
Next month you can enjoy another 11 episodes of the animated comedy on Hulu.
The Spy Kids are getting a reboot
The movie hasn’t been titled yet, but it’ll be the 5th in the Spy Kids series.
Marvel is coming back to Comic-Con
Kevin Feige recently announced that Marvel would be officially returning to the San Diego Comic-con in July.
Chris Hemsworth finally fulfills the nude scene of his dreams
According to Chris Hemsworth, the nude seen featuring Thor’s butt has been something that he’s wanted to do ever since he took his shirt off in the original film from 11 yeas ago.