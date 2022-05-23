Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for May 23rd, 2022

Posted on

Prey Teaser Trailer Released

 

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer Released

 

Watch the First Eight Minutes of Stranger Things Season 4

 

Daredevil to Return on Disney +

It is rumored that Matt Corman and Chris Ord are set to write and executive produce a new Daredevil series appearing on Disney + after the series was canceled on Netflix in 2018.

via Variety

 

Dr. Strange Passes $800M

Over the weekend, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness crossed the $800M mark reaching $803.2M in the global box offices. This makes Dr. Strange the second-biggest movie of the pandemic.

via Deadline

 

Colin Cantwell Dies at Age 90

The visual effects artist of the Death Star and many other ships in Star Wars, Colin Cantwell, passed away peacefully on Saturday at the age of 90.

via CNN

 

Wonder Twins Movie Canceled

The DC film was canceled after Discovery boss David Zaslav pledged to cut $3B in costs after the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger. Apparently, Wonder Twins‘ budget was too expensive at $75M.

via Variety

 

 

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top