Geek News on the Radio for November 14th, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks November Records

Box Office gate records were obliterated with a massive $180 million domestic opening weekend from 4,396 theaters.

via Rotten Tomatoes

 

Peacock Streaming Service debuted top 10 Nielsen Ratings

Halloween Ends lands the streaming  top 10 board for Peacocks first top 10 debut

via Variety

 

Disney+ surprises with The Mandalorian short, to celebrate 3rd birthday

Zen Grogu and Dust Bunnies premiered on the 12th, which surprised even the most privy of Star Wars fans this weekend.

via IMDB

 

The Acolyte Original Series and Cast Revealed

Lee Jung-Jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dean-Charles Chapman, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and may I go on? The cast is stacked!

via Star Wars

 

James Gunn on a talk with Shareholders, gives hint to future of the DC Universe

“We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry, starting to map out that eight to ten year plan of what it’s going to look like in theatre, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters.”

via IGN

