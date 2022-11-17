Geek News on the Radio for November 17th, 2022

Watch the trailer for the new Willow series on Disney Plus!

A chance to see Andor on Cable TV!

Before releasing the finale, Disney Plus will share the first two episodes of Andor with cable networks and Hulu for Thanksgiving. Viewers will be able to watch the episodes on ABC, FX, and Freeform. Find the specifics here!

Ridley Scott to Produce new Alien

Cailee Spaeny will star in the new Alien to be produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Fede Álvarez. Not much more is known about the new film but there are plans to start shooting in the next year.

via Deadline

Resident Alien cut by SyFy

The SyFy network has cut its series, Resident Alien, from 12 episodes to 8 in its third season. This change comes after low ratings at the end of the second season.

via Deadline

Download X96's App