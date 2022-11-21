Geek News on the Radio for November 21st, 2022

What we know about Indiana Jones 5

We don’t know too much about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones but we do know it will involve going to space and fighting Nazis. Co-writer Jez Butterworth hints, “The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis… How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose.”

via Empire

Grogu and Mando take over Galaxy’s Edge

Starting this week, visitors to Disneyland will be able to see Grogu and Mando at Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost. Many fans are calling out the choice as the time period doesn’t match up with the story. Other fans are just excited to have a chance to meet the characters.

Find out more here!

New Spider-Man spinoff series

Silk: Spider Society is the new spinoff series that has been ordered by MGM+ and Amazon Prime. Angela Kang of The Walking Dead will be the showrunner and executive producer as well as developing the show. “Silk” is the story of Cindy Moon, played by Tiffany Espensen, and her transformation into becoming the superhero known as Silk.

via Deadline

Another attempt at an Escape From New York remake

The filmmaker Radio Silence is attempting to remake Escape From New York but it is not yet known if Kurt Rusell will return as Snake. Although the search is still on for a writer, it is confirmed that John Carpenter will be the executive producer.

via Gizmodo

Download X96's App