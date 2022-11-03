Geek News on the Radio for November 3rd, 2022

Watch the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

The Sandman Season 2

Netflix has officially announced the return of The Sandman with a second season. Details about the story, number of episodes, and release date have not been announced yet, although we know that the budget for each episode is very large.

via Variety

Aubrey Plaza joins the WandaVision spinoff

Alongside Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza will join the cast of the Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney Plus. Hahn will play her role of Agatha Harkness but it is not yet known which role Plaza will take.

via Variety

New Friday the 13th Prequel

Crystal Lake will be the title of the prequel series that takes place before Friday the 13th. Bryan Fuller will write the show for Peacock. Details of the story and release dates have not been announced.

via Variety

The Fall Guy becomes a movie

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have all been cast in The Fall Guy, which is set to be released on March 1st, 2024. Plot details are not yet known, but the film was inspired by the TV series from the 80s with the same title. Production will begin in Australia in the coming months.

via Deadline

