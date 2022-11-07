Geek News on the Radio for November 7th, 2022

HBO Cancels Westworld

After four seasons, HBO has announced the cancelation of its show Westworld. There are multiple reasons for this decision, though the large budget and fading viewership are the main factors.

via Variety

Gran Turismo Gets a Spice Girl

Sony has cast Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, a.k.a Ginger Spice, alongside Djimon Hounsou in the new Gran Turismo movie. The film is based on the true story of a gamer turned racecar driver and will also star David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

via IGN

Aubrey Plaza joins the Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Alongside Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza will join the cast of the Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney Plus. Hahn will play her role of Agatha Harkness but it is not yet known which role Plaza will take.

via Variety

The Sandman Season 2

Netflix has officially announced the return of The Sandman with a second season. Details about the story, number of episodes, and release date have not been announced yet, although we know that the budget for each episode is very large.

via Variety

Henry Selick Would Like Some Credit

The Nightmare Before Christmas director recently said in an interview that he thought it was “unfair” to put Tim Burton’s name on the title of the film. Selick said the decision was not what he “signed up for” and that Burton was hardly present for the creation of the film.

via The AV Club

Download X96's App