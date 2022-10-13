Geek News on the Radio for October 13th, 2022

Geek News

Blade Production Temporarily Shut Down

After director Bassam Tariq dropped out of the project in September, Marvel is on the hunt for a new director who will direct Blade. Because of this, Marvel has had to delay the premiere of other films like Deadpool 3Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

DC Universe Infinite gets Ultra Tier

DC’s comic book subscription service will be making some changes, including adding an “Ultra” tier. This $100 upgrade allows readers to access comics only one month after release, as opposed to waiting six months with the previous tier.

