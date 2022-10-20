Geek News on the Radio for October 20th, 2022

New Star Wars Series Andor

Kerry loves it! The new show takes place at the beginning of the rebellion about 5 years before the first film. Watch it on Disney Plus!

Black Adam will be Rated PG-13

After four rounds of cuts, Black Adam has finally gotten its PG-13 rating. Producers wanted to honor the comic book version of Black Adam, who is known for his aggression and violence, so they always planned to push the limits as far as possible. Read about the changes that were made here!

Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty

Miller is pleading not guilty to charges of felony burglary of an unoccupied home after he was found to have entered his neighbor’s home to steal three bottles of booze.

via Deadline

New Sequel to Twister

Twisters is the new sequel that is in development and will be written by Mark L. Smith of The Revenant. It is not yet known who will direct the film but there are several candidates in mind.

via TheWrap

Harrison Ford joins the MCU

Harrison Ford will star in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts as General Ross, a character previously played by William Hurt.

via Hollywood Reporter

Download X96's App