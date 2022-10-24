Geek News on the Radio for October 24th, 2022

Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film From Damon Lindelof And Lucasfilm Sets ‘Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy As Director

Following months of speculation, Deadline is now hearing from several sources close to the project that not only is Damon Lindelof developing a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm but that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been set as director. Lindelof is co-writing the project, though it is unknown at this time who his writing partner might be. Insiders say the script is still being written which means production is likely far out. That said, sources add it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story headed gets included in the script.

New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser!

Trailers: “R.I.P.D.” Prequel, “47 Ronin” Sequel

Trailers have been released for two unexpected direct-to-video sequels inspired by big-budget Universal Pictures action-fantasy flops.

EBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

The popular online retailer eBay is removing all Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costume listings.

