Geek News on the Radio for October 27th, 2022

NEW ANT MAN AND THE WASP TRAILER!

NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

JAMES GUNN IS NOW HIRED DIRECTOR IN CHARGE OF DC UNIVERSE

Gunn will exclusively work with DC after the May 2023 release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, for the duration of his four-year contract. Both Gunn and Safran will continue directing and producing their own projects, respectively.

via Deadline

DR. WHO IS NOW COMING TO DISNEY+

Good news for fellow Whovians who don’t subscribe to BBC. It’s coming to Disney+!

via IGN

HBO MAX’S GREEN LANTERN RETOOL IS A MASSIVE BUDGET CUT

HBO Max’s planned live-action Green Lantern series has just gotten a new lease on life, though it apparently won’t have as much money behind it as previously expected.

via Yahoo News

