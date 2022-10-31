Geek News on the Radio for October 31st, 2022

No More Star Girl After Season 3

Bad news, Star Girl is gone after season 3. New Episodes will continue to air Wednesdays through December 7.

Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced in Season 4

The role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Henry Cavill is leaving due to creative differences for his character.

Vision Series in Works for Disney+

A second WandaVision spinoff series focusing on Paul Bettany’s Vision is in the works at Marvel Studios for Disney+. The new spinoff is being unofficially referred to by some as the White Vision project after the most recent on-screen version of the character.

A Long Wait Ahead for our Favorite Streams to Comeback

Awesome TV means not so awesome of a wait for our favorite shows to come back. Meaning House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, Andor, and more are 2 to 3 years in waiting for production to wrap up their next seasons.

Avatar: Way of the Water breaches 3 hours long

After 13 years of waiting for the sequel, James Cameron is making sure you sit down for 3 hours. Just make sure you eat before you swim.

Batman Cologne and Candles

Get more than a whiff of his Batcave, with Batman’s new cologne and candles. Get smelling like “Vengeance” with this expensive smell.

