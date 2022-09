D23 Expo Announcements

Over the weekend, the D23 Expo took place in Anaheim where several new projects were announced. Check out what new Pixar films were announced here! You can also click here to find the Marvel announcements, and here to find the Star Wars announcements!

Kerry’s Trailer Highlights:

Trailer for Secret Invasion

Trailer for Werewolf by Night

Trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3

