Geek News on the Radio for September 15th, 2022

The Emmy’s best actor winner, Lee Jung-Jae’s next move:

Fans of Squid Game and Star Wars unite! Lee Jung-Jae is joining the cast of Star Wars to lead in The Acolyte. The new series is a mystery-thriller exploring the galaxy of shadowy secrets. Without giving out too much, you can find out more about this here!

Upcoming Gran Turismo movie details:

Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. David Harbour of Stranger Things has started the ignition to join the cast. August 11th, 2023 is the slated theatrical release, but read more here!

007: Goldeneye is rereleasing:

I’m for one very happy to be yelling at my friends again with this rerelease of 007: Goldeneye. The video game is one of the many grandfathering pillars to current shooter videogames. It now came be updated to dual analog stick controls, so no more shooting at the wall! The rerelease will be featured on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass. Get more details here!

Avengers Campus is Expanding into the Multiverse:

Get ready to battle amongst the Avengers! The new attraction coming will feature multiple of Marvels: Avengers to team up together against ”King Thanos”! Expanding into multiverse has Disney going back to the drawing board with the new attraction, and still may be two years until the attraction is up and running. Read more here!

