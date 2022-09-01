Geek News on the Radio for September 1st, 2022

House of the Dragon: The Wig Situation/Episode 2

Episode two has released, and have you noticed through both episodes, that the whole cast looks like they’re 16 year old girls after a rigorous soccer practice? I’m worried that when a dragon comes on scene, the whole set will burn down. Those wigs look flammable! The half ponytail is making hippies wish Woodstock was back. Episode two is out, and season two is green lit. Here’s a recap of episode two:

via The Ringer

Universal Monster Movies coming to Peacock!

That’s right, we’ve got the iconic and legendary Universal Monster’s coming to streaming service near you! It’s at least two dozen movies, but to name a few. The original Frankenstein, Dracula, Invisible Man, Mummy, and Phantom of the Opera. The entire lineup is dope, and I will be trying to watch all of them before hallows eve. For the entire list:

via Gizmodo

Paramount+ with Showtime

We now have the capability to take care of that hankering to watch Star Trek and Dexter in the same streaming app! There’s a discounted price before Oct. 2nd. The regular pricing after October 2nd, is $11.99 per month for the base plan and the Premium plan for $14.99 monthly. Two for the price of one, uh why not!?

via Variety

Harley Quinn renewed for season 4

One of the few DC adult animated series is renewed for season 4! Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are back as your favorite supervillian couple. Good timing to drop the news and the season 3 of Harley Quinn is set to wrap up Sept. 15th. The spicy adult animated series has raised some eyebrows, and concerns. Despite that, Harley Quinn has been durable for HBO Max and we cannot wait for more!

via Variety

Disney+ Day!

No… nothing is free in this world. How else does Disney celebrate? Multiple, and multiple premieres on Disney+ day! Sept 8th, Disney+ will premiere on their popular streaming service titles such as: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Thor: Love & Thunder. Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer and more to read here:

via Disney

