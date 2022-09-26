Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for September 26th, 2022

Posted on

New Pinocchio (Released September 8th)

Avatar re-release!

It did really well in theatre’s netting a whole 30 million on a rerelease! The Avatar rerun was originally set to be a two-week engagement, but results from its opening weekend could see it stick around for a while longer. Read more here!

Scanners coming as an HBO series!

Scanners told of a small group of people with a range of psychic, telepathic and telekinetic powers. One faction of scanners, as these people were labeled, was led by a power-mad man named Revok, who aims to take over the world, while a private security firm recruits its own scanners to stop him for its own, possibly shady, reasons. Read more here!

 

 

