Geek News on the Radio from April 14th, 2022

The Batman coming to HBO Maxx on Monday

The Batman will be availbe in your home starting Monday April 18th, thanks to HBO Maxx. via The Verge

New Dr. Strange Trailer

Star Wars Galactic Pals Show

New Star Wars show for kids 5 years old and younger! Learn to care for creatures and all things aliens! via Star Wars

Nic Cage Inspiration for Big Daddy in Kick-Ass

Out promoting his new movie, Nic Cage was asked about his insperation for his character Big Daddy from Kick-Ass. He says it was due to Adam West’s Batman and once talked with him about it. via CinemaBlend