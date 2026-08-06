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Geek News on the Radio from August 6th, 2026

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The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Vrach Frankenshteyn Trailer

 

Violent Night 2 Trailer

 

No More Spider-Man Spin-Offs

Sony has come out and officially said they have no plans for more Spider-Man spinoffs after most movies have disappointed fans.

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Spider-Man Tops Box Office Records

A long standing tradition has made it to Spider-Man. According to Gizmodo “When one blockbuster film beats another blockbuster film for some major box office record, the directors of those films tend to acknowledge it with fun art.” The Russo Brothers congratulated Spider-Man Brand New Day with a piece of art as it beat out Avengers: Endgame.

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