Geek News on the Radio from July 20th, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Released

Farycry with Steve Buscemi

Noah Hawley and Rob Mac’s upcoming FX anthology series Far Cry is in the works and they have now cast Steve Buscemi to it’s cast.

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God of War Lead Star Recast

Ryan Hurst has been recast in the new God of War series due to being seriously injured on set.

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Marvel Comics Leaving NYC

It’s official, Marvel Comics is leaving New York. They are relocating to their Marvel HQ in Burbank as of next year, July 2027.

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Spaceballs: The New One Plot

The plot for the new Spaceballs movie has come out and is sounds a lot like the Mandalorian and Grogu!

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