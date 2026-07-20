Geek News on the Radio from July 20th, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Released
Farycry with Steve Buscemi
Noah Hawley and Rob Mac’s upcoming FX anthology series Far Cry is in the works and they have now cast Steve Buscemi to it’s cast.
God of War Lead Star Recast
Ryan Hurst has been recast in the new God of War series due to being seriously injured on set.
Marvel Comics Leaving NYC
It’s official, Marvel Comics is leaving New York. They are relocating to their Marvel HQ in Burbank as of next year, July 2027.
Spaceballs: The New One Plot
The plot for the new Spaceballs movie has come out and is sounds a lot like the Mandalorian and Grogu!