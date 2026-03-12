Geek News on the Radio From March 12th, 2026

Obsession Trailer

Star Trek Year 1

It’s the 60th Anniversary of Star Trek and currently there are no active Star Trek shows in production, but a team behind Strange New Worlds is hoping to keep things going with Star Trek: Year One.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 2

It: Welcome to Derry co-creator Andy Muschietti, has assured fans that there is much more to come in season 2! Their plan has always been to explore different eras where Pennywise comes back to terrorize Derry, moving backwards in time in accordance with Pennywise’s 27-year hibernation cycle. Though season 2 doesn’t have an official release date, we are expected to get more.

Rick and Morty Season 9

Season 9 is coming! Rick and Morty will be back starting Sunday May 24th and here is the official synopsis for the new season: “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season 9 is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

King Conan and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold is back and teaming up with Christopher McQuarrie for New Conan the Barbarian Movie called King Conan. Not only is Arnold coming back to the big screen with King Conan, he has said he’s been talking to Dan Trachtenberg about returning to the Predator franchise and added that he has received a script for Commando 2 to return to his role of Colonel John Matrix from original 1985 film.

