Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer

The Prisoner Reboot Coming

Amazon Studios is planning “a modern take” as they work on a reboot of the cult classic The Prisoner. Angry Films’ Susan Montford and Don Murphy have secured the rights and will produce the reboot.

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Chris Pratt and The Traveler

The Traveler, a Joseph Eckert’s novel, is coming to Paramount with Chris Pratt with Final Destination Bloodlines filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein set to direct it.

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God of War Casting Continues

Deborah Ann Woll, who voices Faye in the God of War game has officially been cast as Faye in the upcoming Amazon TV series. Woll, provided the voice and motion capture for Faye in the video game, so who better to play her in the new series.

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