Geek News on the Radio from September 3rd, 2026

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Series Trailer Released

Directors of the upcoming Star Trek Movie talk details

“Here’s what we know about the future of Star Trek as the beloved sci-fi franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary this month: the two TV shows remaining in the current era, Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy, have clear endpoints in sight. And there’s a movie in the works from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), but so far it’s still in the development stage.”

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Noah Jupe Cast in Avengers Secret Wars

“Avengers: Doomsday is still months from release, but casting has already begun for its follow-up film, 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. And although much of the cast of Doomsday is expected to return, Marvel is still casting some new roles for the film. One of them is Sadie Sink, who we now know is playing Jean Grey. And now, via Deadline, we’ve learned that her on-stage Romeo & Juliet co-star, Noah Jupe, is joining her in Secret Wars in an undisclosed role. Audiences would recognize Jupe from his roles in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. ”

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Dave Bautista Cast as Kratos in Prime Video God of War Series

“After Ryan Hurst was seriously injured during the filming of the God of War TV show, Dave Bautista was announced to replace him and take on the role of Kratos. Now, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and former professional wrestler has shared his training for the role.”

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Optimus Prime Awakening Short to Accompany Transformers Movie Re-release.

“The Transformers: The Movie” is returning to theaters internationally from Sept. 17 to 22 for the animated feature’s 40th anniversary. To celebrate, there will be a new animated short “Optimus Prime: Awakening,” to play after the original 1986 film.”

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