Geek News on the Radio July 10th, 2026

“Dune: Part Three” official trailer release

2026 Emmy nominations have been announced!

The nominations for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

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The acclaimed Godzilla Minus One filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki is heading to 20th Century for an original film project titled Nue, and he’s bringing some serious Hollywood firepower with him.

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Comedy-Horror Based on Yehudi Mercado’s ‘Freddy The 13th’ Paramount Animation

Paramount Animation has announced an untitled Dan Trachtenberg animated comedy horror based on the indie comic Freddy the 13th by Yehudi Mercado.

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Transformers x Scooby Doo Collab Mysterious Prime & Automutt

The next Transformers Collab is live with Mysterious Prime & Automutt! The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine gets a bot mode, while Scooby himself gets a cassette-bot-esque mode which transforms into a box of Scooby Snacks!

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