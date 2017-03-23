Geek News for March 23rd, 2017

Hugh Jackman Was Given Film of His Penis for ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ Wrap Gift

It seems X-Men Origins: Wolverine would have beat Logan to the trilogy’s first R rating — had some pretty revealing shots of Hugh Jackman been left in the 2009 film. Just like any other aspect of playing his iconic X-Men character, Jackman didn’t hold back, going completely nude on set for the scene in which Wolverine escapes Weapon X after having Adamantium grafted onto his skeleton. In a recently unearthed 2009 interview with Howard Stern, Jackman made it clear he has no problem with people seeing him naked. “You’re not afraid to show your penis on film, are you?” Stern asked Jackman, who shook his head no, adding “the only problem is the PG-13 rating, because…,” Jackman trailed off. He said there were shots in which you could clearly see his penis, but those weren’t the ones chosen for the film. And then came the kicker. “When we finished the film, my wrap gift from the director [Gavin Hood] was a bag which had all the film cut off with my dick in it, ” Jackman said. “So, I got frames of film, and I am looking, going, ‘OK, hello!'”

Read More

DEADPOOL 2: MICHAEL SHANNON FRONTRUNNER TO PLAY CABLE

Variety reports that, while no deal has been agreed, Shannon has been the top choice at Fox for a week. Shannon is no stranger to comic book movies, having played General Zod in Man of Steel. Earlier this month, Stranger Things’ David Harbour was also reportedly up for the role and was even screen-tested by Fox. Several other actors have been rumored to play the time traveling mutant, while Cable and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld championed Russell Crowe to play the character. Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have said they plan on simplifying Cable’s convoluted origin and explained why it’s important to do so. Atlanta star Zazie Beetz was recently cast as the mutant mercenary Domino, and the film’s writers recently told us why Beetz is the right choice for the role.

Read More

First 5 minutes of Ghost In The Shell

Watch Here

The Live-Action Death Note Movie Gets A Trailer

Netflix just showed off its trailer for the live-action adaptation of horror anime Death Note. Slated for release later this year, the film is directed by Adam Wingard.

Watch Here

Sony developing Spider-Man spin-off about Black Cat and Silver Sable

A few days ago, we reported that Sony had penciled in a release date for Venom, a Spider-Manspin-off movie that would focus on his sticky, alien rival and wouldn’t include the Webhead himself at all. At the time, we noted that Sony was trying to develop a Spider-Man cinematic universe that could work outside of Marvel’s co-ownership deal for Spidey, and it looks like the studio is wasting no time in making that happen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has just lined up Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Yost to write a script for a movie about Silver Sable and Black Cat, two of Spider-Man’s most prominent female supporting characters.

Read More

The Amazing Way Chris Pratt Is Hyping Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

If there was one thing that we all learned from the release of Passengers, it’s that Chris Pratt is the current king of promoting a movie. Not only did he charm the world wide web by constantly cropping Jennifer Lawrence out of his photos and then posting them online, but he also seemingly had a hilarious and self-deprecating story every time he spoke in front of a camera. With Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 now just over a month away from release, Pratt is currently warming up ahead of his promotional tour for the hugely anticipated sequel. In fact, he’s now given us a quick taste of what we can expect in the build-up to the film by releasing a truly awe-inspiring diatribe about why everyone on the planet needs to go and see Vol. 2. And it’s so hysterical that it will probably convince even the most ardent Marvel naysayer to go and watch it.

Read More