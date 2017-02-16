Jimmy Martin Reviews Movies for February 16th, 2017

Fist Fight

Director: Richie Keen

Stars: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school.

The Great Wall

Director: Zhang Yimou

Stars: Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe

When a mercenary warrior (Matt Damon) is imprisoned within the Great Wall, he discovers the mystery behind one of the greatest wonders of the world. As wave after wave of marauding beasts besiege the massive structure, his quest for fortune turns into a journey toward heroism as he joins a huge army of elite warriors to confront the unimaginable and seemingly unstoppable force.

A Cure For Wellness

Director: Gore Verbinski

Stars: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.