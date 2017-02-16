Jimmy Martin Reviews Movies for February 16th, 2017

Fist Fight
Director: Richie Keen
Stars: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan
On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school.
The Great Wall
Director: Zhang Yimou
Stars: Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe
When a mercenary warrior (Matt Damon) is imprisoned within the Great Wall, he discovers the mystery behind one of the greatest wonders of the world. As wave after wave of marauding beasts besiege the massive structure, his quest for fortune turns into a journey toward heroism as he joins a huge army of elite warriors to confront the unimaginable and seemingly unstoppable force.
A Cure For Wellness
Director: Gore Verbinski
Stars: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth
