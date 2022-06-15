Live Nation and Radio From Hell’s Concert & Community Calendar for the Weekend of June 17th, 2022

Live Nation Events

June 17th:

Emo Night Brooklyn at The Depot (21+)

June 18th:

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)

Other Concerts and Community Events

June 17th:

Tenacious D at Sandy Amphitheater

June 17th & 18th:

Fairy Tale Festival at Ashton Gardens Thanksgiving Point

June 18th:

SLUGMag Bewstillery at Art Space City Center

Sauce Lake City at the Fairgrounds

RSL v. San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

