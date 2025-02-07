Odyssey Dance Theatre: Shut Up and Dance

Catch Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Shut Up and Dance April 2-5!

Following tremendously successful seasons of Thriller and Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR! Odyssey Dance Theatre is getting ready for its upcoming Spring Repertory Season Shut Up and Dance, April 2 to 5, 2025, at The Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Odyssey’s Spring Repertory Season is a dance lover’s buffet, with something for everyone. Deseret News said, “Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Shut Up and Dance season only proves that it is a company to be taken seriously. Bravo!”

Shut Up and Dance is where the dancers and choreographers get to stretch their artistic muscle and really show off their abilities and different styles in smaller repertoire-style works. Derryl said, “We again stress accessibility but we are not afraid to explore more innovative choreographic styles of movement. The title says it all. Dance is an amazing form of expression that doesn’t require manuals and textbooks to understand. It communicates to all and across all boundaries.”

Odyssey has produced original, innovative works and, to date, has created over 60 original works, including seven full-length productions.

This season’s program will include the following:

Act I – New Repertory Works

World Premiere Contemporary Work – Former Odyssey Dancer Christian Denice

World Premiere Hip-Hop Work – Former Odyssey Dancer Jeffrey Louizia

World Premiere Piece Chichester Psalms by Leonard Bernstein – Derryl Yeager

Act II – The Can Can Club (originally called Moulin Rouge)

Premiered in 2007 and back by popular demand, The Can Can Club captures the spectacle that drew the elite in Paris in the 1890’s and spawned the likes of Toulouse Lautrec and the infamous Can Can. Reveling in the bohemian ideals of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and most of all Love, it captures the imagination, dazzles the senses, and touches the heart. Derryl said, “I thought it would be a popular piece, because it has everything: excitement, love, humor, tragedy, the wonderful movie score and of course, fantastic dancing.”

The New York Times said, “Odyssey Dance Theatre breaks out! Moulin Rouge was a lot of fun!” Deseret Morning News said, “Add another winner to the Odyssey Repertoire!…Fast paced and spectacular!”

Winner of Best of State in Dance for 18 years in a row; Best of State of all Arts and Entertainment 2007 and 2015; Best Choreographer 2009 Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager; Best Individual Dancer 2010: Eldon Johnson; 2012: Veronica Cabling; 2013: Dayna Marshall; 2021: Darby Standing-Jones; 2022: Laura Brick; 2024: Lily Farrar-Creigh; and Best Youth Dance Group 2011 and 2012 Odyssey 2, Odyssey Dance Theatre performs to critical acclaim and standing ovations at home and on tour, nationally and internationally, and is proud to represent Utah on the world’s stage, most notably coinciding with the Beijing Summer Olympics.

Odyssey Dance Theatre is partially funded by Zoo, Arts and Parks.

