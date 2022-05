On today’s Radio From Hell Show, As always, we start things off with Check-in’s and after that Ed Brass joins us to give us the sports rundown. Then Gina gives us the rundown on her Waffle Emergency and weekend events. After that, Bill Frost joins us for our weekly TV update, followed by Beat Gina with Trivia Potpourri. And of course, Kerry has the latest Geek News for us, followed by Frank Chryst telling us who is Fine, Just Fine.

Watch Above or Listen Below!