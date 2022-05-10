Radio From Hell | 05.10.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with some listener check-in’s and some news, followed by a list, because everyone loves a good list, it’s 9 Common Phrases a Sociopath Uses in a Relationship. Then we find out who is Boner of the Day and get an update from Our Son Kyle with a letter that he wrote to us. After that, Johnathan Deesing joins us for our Tuesday Tech Talk with the latest in the gaming world and of course, Beat Gina follows that. As always, we finish out with Frank Chryst telling us who is dead and we have our Wellness Check talking about Mental Health.

