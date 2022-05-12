Radio From Hell | 05.12.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start things off with listener Check-in’s and Geek News on the Radio. After that, Mayor Mendenhall joins us a little earlier than normal with our Salt Lake Update and we crown the Boner of the Day winner. Then we take your calls for the X-Poll about your shoplifting stories, followed by Beat Gina with more trivia potpourri. Plus, Columnist Robert Gehrke joins us to talk about current events, then after that, Franky Chryst tells us who is Fine, Just Fine.

