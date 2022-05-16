Radio From Hell | 05.16.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start things off with listener checks-in’s followed by Sports with Amy Donaldson. Then Bill talks with us about the Lincoln Memorial and gives us some facts you might not have known. And of course we crown the Boner of the Day followed by Bill Frosts TV Update. Plus, we invite a guest to Beat Gina with some trivia potpourri, followed by Geek News on the Radio, then Frank Chryst tells us who’s Fine, Just Fine. And Dallon Weeks from IDK How surprised us to give X96 a gift!

Watch Above or Listen Below!