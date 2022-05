On today’s Radio From Hell Show, as always, we start with listener check-in’s, then it’s the Utah Word of the Day with the Mayor of Mona. After that we award the Boner of the Day and Our Son Kyle joins us in studio to talk about ALS and talk to listeners. Plus, he sticks around to play Beat Gina with Top Gun trivia. Then Frank Chryst joins informs us who is Fine, Just Fine.

