Radio From Hell | 05.18.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off with Things That Must Go, where we use our best effort to help you get rid of the things you can’t deal with in your life. After that, Bill has a list specifically for Gina, it’s 30 of the Worlds Top Fried Foods and right after that we award the Boner of the Day. Then, we take listeners questions with Dr. Cobble, answering health and Covid questions, followed by Beat Gina with Bill Paxton trivia questions. Plus, Frank Chryst stops by to tell us who is for They’r Fine, Just Fine

Watch Above or Listen Below!