Radio From Hell | 05.20.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us with his Movie Reviews including the new Downton Abbey and then we award the Boner of the Week. After that, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring the Federalist Wines and he answers listeners questions about drinking and alcohols. Then, it’s time for Beat Gina with Pirates of the Caribbean ride trivia and Mayor Wilson joins us with a Salt Lake County Update. And as always, Frank Christ joins us to tell us who is Fine, Just Fine and Dave the Flower guy joins us to crown the Boner of the W

Watch Above or Listen Below!