Radio From Hell | 1.19.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Bill’s not here so Caity steps in to help out, but Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then Troy Williams from Equality Utah joins us to talk about the legislative session. And of course, we find out who is Boner of the Day and Gina has a Morsel of Murder. After that, Victoria is back with the a rundown of MILF Manor since the housewives are taking a break before the reunion, luckily that means we don’t have to watch it because she does it for us, plus Joanie O’La joins us for Beat Gina since Johnny is taking care of Bill and Robert Gehrke joins us for a legislative update. Then, we finish the show with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine, news and a list.

