On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Our son Kyle writes us anther letter about how things are going, but just before that, we award the Boner of the Day. Then we talk with Jonathan Deesing about all the new games coming out with our Tuesday Tech Talk and after that, we play another round of Beat Gina. Then, we finish the morning with Frank Christ They’re Fine Just Fine news and our Wellness Check with Aliana Wood.

Watch Above or Listen Below!