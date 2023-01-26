Radio From Hell | 1.26.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then we ask Whatever Happened to… Talking about different things that have disappeared. And of course, we find out who is Boner of the Day and talk food and expiring foods. After that, Victoria is back with the a rundown of The Real Housewives of SLC Reunion, luckily that means we don’t have to watch it because she does it for us, and we talk to some guests from Slamdance Festival. Then, we finish the show with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine, news and a list.

