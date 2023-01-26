News

Radio From Hell | 1.26.2023

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then we ask Whatever Happened to… Talking about different things that have disappeared. And of course,  we find out who is Boner of the Day and talk food and expiring foods. After that, Victoria is back with the a rundown of The Real Housewives of SLC Reunion, luckily that means we don’t have to watch it because she does it for us,  and we talk to some guests from Slamdance Festival. Then, we finish the show with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine, news and a list.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top