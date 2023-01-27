Radio From Hell | 1.27.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, Stuart Graves joins us to talk about his selfies with celebs at Sundance and Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring On The Rocks Cocktails. After that, we play another round of Beat Gina and Mayor Wilson joins us with our Salt Lake Update and legislature update. Then as always, we finish out with Frank Christ and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!