Radio From Hell | 10.01.2024

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Don and Denver Criddle are back with another Utah Word of the Day. After that, we award Boner of the Day and JD is back with our Tech Talk. Then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
3 Bit Gamer Podcast, Alaina Wood, beat gina, Bill Allred, boner, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Caity 4 Short, Email of Interest, Frank Crist, Gina Barberi, Hurricane Helene, Jonathan Deesing, Kerry Jackson, news, Nightingale College, Radio From Hell, rfh, sports, Tech Talk with JD, Utah Word of the Day, Wellness Check, X96