On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s our 8000th episode!!! But to get us started, Kerry has the latest Geek News on the Radio, then we celebrate and talk about today’s 8000th RFH episode, plus we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, we talk with Mayor Mendenhall and Victoria is back with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City update, so we don’t have to watch it, plus we play Beat Gina. And just before we finish the show with Frank Christ and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App