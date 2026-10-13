Radio From Hell | 10.13.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk about Sam Gillis’s SNL monolog and comedians, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, Guinn joins us from the Humane Society with a pup in the studio, and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, the Donut Critic is back with bagels, and we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!