Radio From Hell | 10.27.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us started with the latest Geek News on the Radio, then we talk about the scholarship that Gina and her family created in her fathers memory, plus we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, we talk with Mayor Mendenhall and Victoria is back with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City update, so we don’t have to watch it, plus we play Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us for our political update. Then, we finish the show with Frank Christ, news and an interview with Taryn from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

