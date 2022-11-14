Radio From Hell | 11.14.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Amy Donaldson joins us for her sports update, Gina tells us about her tailgate memorial event for her father Tom Barberi and after that, we get the winner of Boner of the Day and Bill Frost joins us with his TV updates. Then we have more skin care tips for you and we play a round of Beat Gina with a listener, after that, Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and news!

