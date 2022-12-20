Radio From Hell | 12.20.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we are broadcasting live from the Road Home Mediathon collecting donations for those in need but of course, Sean Means joins us with his final movie reviews for this year, then we award the final Boner of the Day for 2022 and we have another letter from Kyle. After that, Jonathan Deesing joins us with his holiday gift list for the gamers in your life and we play Beat Jake and we get our Christmas drinks with Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy. Then, we finish the morning with Frank Christ They’re Fine Just Fine and news.

