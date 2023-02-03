News

Radio From Hell | 2.03.2023

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Waterpocket Distillery’s “Notom Amaro Liqueur” and he answers listeners boozey questions. After that, we play another round of Beat Gina and talk about Our Son Kyle. Then as always, we finish out with Frank Christ and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.



