Radio From Hell | 4.29.2025

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine. After that, it’s a new Utah Word of the Day before we award Boner of the Day. Then Johnathan Deesing joins us for our Tech Talk and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
Alaina Wood, beatgina, BillAllred, boneroftheday, caity4short, frankcrist, GinaBarberi, Johnathan Deesing, KerryJackson, news, Nightingale College, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, rfh, rfhpodcast, slcradio, sports, tech talk, Utah Word of the Day, VaxCam, Wellness Check, X96, x96live